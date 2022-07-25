Advertisement

Fire at Stull church under investigation

Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are in the early stages of determining why a church in an unincorporated Douglas Co. community caught on fire.

The Lawrence Fire Dept. was called to the Stull United Methodist Church early Monday afternoon on reports of flames coming the second story of the structure.

N. 1600 Rd. was completely shut down while fire crews used a latter truck to reach the blaze.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
From left to right, Rusty Potts, Simone Noriega, Cass Cadue.
Three people arrested at traffic stop for child endangerment and drugs
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges...
Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

Latest News

Mario Cabrera Jr.
Topeka man arrested after domestic dispute sends teenage girl to hospital
John X. Lopez, 15
Wanted 15-year-old turns himself in for Montara burglary
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Man found with rifle at N. Topeka Walmart facing additional charges
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19,...
Kansas flags ordered at half staff in honor of fallen North KC police officer