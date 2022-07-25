Fire at Stull church under investigation

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are in the early stages of determining why a church in an unincorporated Douglas Co. community caught on fire.

The Lawrence Fire Dept. was called to the Stull United Methodist Church early Monday afternoon on reports of flames coming the second story of the structure.

N. 1600 Rd. was completely shut down while fire crews used a latter truck to reach the blaze.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.