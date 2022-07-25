Evergy reaches milestone for energy production

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy wind farms reached a milestone of 100 million megawatt hours of wind energy production this week.

They said that is enough electricity to power Kauffman Stadium at peak usage for more than 3,300 straight years. Kansas currently ranks number two in the country for wind generation as a percentage of total energy generation.

Evergy currently serves approximately 1.6 million customers throughout Kansas and Missouri. In 2021, the wind energy they generated was equivalent to 56% of their retail customers’ usage.

Wind and solar subscriptions are available to any residential and small business customers who want more of their energy to come from renewable sources. The company also uses other energy sources such as coal, gas, fuel oil, wind, solar, nuclear, biogas, and hydroelectric.

