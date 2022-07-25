Advertisement

14-year old taken to juvenile intake after making threats at public pool

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “An officer came over to me afterwards and got my statement and told me that he was charged with criminal threat because there was a gun in his backpack.”

This witness says she heard the comments Friday, from a teenaged boy at the Blaisdell Family Swim Complex and decided to act on her suspicions.

“I walked over to the lifeguard stand inside and told them what was going on and they decided to call the police,” the anonymous witness said. “I went back to the area where the kid still was and where my family was and I texted 911 his description and told them what was going on. Kind of watched him and kept an eye on him.”

A city spokesperson told 13 news officers responded and found a 14-year old with what turned out to be a pellet gun which is not considered a firearm. Still, the witness says this shows an important message.

“If you see something or hear something or know something, to say something. Had I not said something who knows how long he would’ve sat in that bathroom or what would have happened. It takes me back to the school shootings, it always comes out that somebody knew something but no one says anything and I think it is incredibly important to say something if something is off.”

To contact police, the witness says they decided to text TPD instead of making a pone call. They chose this alternative in order to not draw attention to herself with the teen still standing nearby. The text number for 911 is the same emergency number, 911.

The city also disclosed that the teen was cited for disorderly conduct and released to his parents.

