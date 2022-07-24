Advertisement

Western Kansas armed robbery ends in crash

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department (HPD) confirmed that on Sunday morning, an armed robbery in Hays, Kansas, ended in a pursuit crash, injuring two.

Dispatch received a call around 10 a.m. of an armed robbery with three suspects at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th street in Hays. The cashier described one suspect as a black man with a handgun. He then robbed the store of money and left the building; no one was injured.

They left the scene in a black pickup truck and were considered armed and dangerous. Soon after a KHP Lieutenant found the suspects at a Sonic in Oakley, KS. They fled the scene and led a pursuit chase on I-70.

HPD says the suspect’s car drove westbound in an eastbound lane on I-70, putting drivers in harm’s way. The KHP Trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention, and both cars rolled, injuring the trooper and one suspect. The injured suspect was taken to the Oakley, KS hospital while the other two suspects were taken to the Ellis County Jail and are being held for armed robbery.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
Thomas McNorton
Stabbing suspect arrested in Friday night incident

Latest News

Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in North Topeka
Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in North Topeka
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling were named 4-H King and Queen Sunday afternoon at the Shawnee...
4-H King and Queen crowned at Shawnee County Fair
Summerfest Auto Show
Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in north Topeka
Purple & Black's TBT run is over
Purple & Black falls to Bleed Green, ending Wildcats TBT run