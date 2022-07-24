Advertisement

Sunflower State Games wrap up this weekend

Bowlers at Gage Bowl for Sunflower State Games
Bowlers at Gage Bowl for Sunflower State Games(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 Sunflower State Games is in the final stages after three weeks of featuring 42 different kinds of sports.

13 Sports has covered several sports including Boccia, Jiu Jitsu, Power Lifting, Wrestling, Judo, BMX, Shooting Sports Clays, Axe Throwing and more.

Bowling and Horseshoes were next on the docket Saturday afternoon where many people turned out for each event.

13 Sports talked with Bowling Commissioner Rex Haney who says he helped bring Bowling to the games when the Sunflower State Games began.

Haney says he’s glad to see people supporting bowling.

“It’s seen a real strong recovery from the pandemic because I think people want to get out, they want to do things, they want to enjoy themselves and Sunflower State Games is a great way to do that,” Haney said.

Bowling will have one more day tomorrow at Gage Bowl where it’s doubles for adults, seniors, super seniors and youth, that begin at 10 a.m. then adult seniors and youth will bowl at 12:30.

Archery 3D will also conclude tomorrow with check-In at 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and it will end at two.

