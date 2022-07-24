Sunday night forecast: The 80s are Back!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High temperatures this afternoon are spread widely from north to south with 70s in the north and 90s in the south. Scattered rain showers this afternoon have also been a blessing for those that got it. Widespread heavy rain looking likely tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will also be back in the 80s for highs for most of this week with 90 not returning until late this coming weekend. What more could you ask for!

This evening: Isolated rain showers becoming more numerous after sunset. Temperatures in the 70s along and north of I-70, 80s and 90s farther south. Winds light from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Highs near 80º, warmer south. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Widespread heavy rainfall (at times) is likely tonight especially along and north of I-70 with lower amounts in the south. Rainfall amounts north of the interstate will range between 0.5″ to 0.75″ while to the south amounts may not even top 0.25″ through Monday morning. Localized amounts around an inch are possible. Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday morning but should thin out by the afternoon leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Monday will be around 80º with low 90s possible south of the stalled front Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be warmer but not unbearable with highs near 90º as our next cold front takes position for Wednesday. There may be some rain showers Tuesday morning, but am not anticipating much to develop by then. A stray shower or two is also possible during the daytime Wednesday and temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. Another chance for scattered rain and storms arrives with a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday will be great with temperatures in the mid 80s and falling into the low 60s Thursday night. Friday is excellent for a Kansas Summer with mid 80s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. We should stay away from the 90s until next Sunday. Enjoy the cooler and wetter weather pattern this week. It is well deserved.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.