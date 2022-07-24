Sunday forecast: Turning cooler with spotty showers and storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the hottest day of 2022 in many places across northeast Kansas on Saturday, a cold front will begin to bring some heat relief to parts of the area today. Highs should range from the mid 80s near the Nebraska border to the mid 90s closer to I-35. Heat index values could reach 100° south of I-70 this afternoon, where the full effect of the cold front will not be felt today. A few isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day, but most places should be dry.

Thunderstorms become more likely late this evening into tonight. Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, but severe weather is not expected. The heaviest rain looks to fall near and north of I-70, where totals of a half inch to one inch seems likely. Lighter amounts are expected farther south. The rain could linger into early Monday, but any activity remaining by the afternoon should be more isolated.

With the frontal boundary stalling in southern Kansas on Monday, there will be a wide range in high temperatures from the 70s north of I-70 to the low 90s near I-35. Overall, this week may be a bit below average for late July with highs in the mid 80s to near 90° in Topeka. There are a few additional opportunities for thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly during the nighttime hours.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Isolated thunderstorms possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 92F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. Low 70F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 80F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 90F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.

