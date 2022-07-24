Advertisement

Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in North Topeka

Summerfest Auto Show
Summerfest Auto Show(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash.

The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine.

The car show was held at Kickstart Saloon in north Topeka. A winner was crowned in each category and prizes were given out to the show favorite and best in show.

The organizer of the event, Jacob Farr, said he started the show to share his passion for automotives with the community.

”I’m very involved in the automotive community. And I wanted to find a way to involve my automotive interests and guide that back into the community somehow. So we came up with Summerfest auto show, and we donate the proceeds back to a worthy cause,” Farr said.

After the awards, the band Buck Creek performed for the crowd.

The car show raised nearly $1,000 which will be donated to a local motorcyclist.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
Thomas McNorton
Stabbing suspect arrested in Friday night incident

Latest News

Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling were named 4-H King and Queen Sunday afternoon at the Shawnee...
4-H King and Queen crowned at Shawnee County Fair
Purple & Black's TBT run is over
Purple & Black falls to Bleed Green, ending Wildcats TBT run
All-Area Fantasy Camp has KU players doing it for one reason
All-Area Fantasy Camp brings out best in KU basketball players
49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie for the first time since 2001
49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie