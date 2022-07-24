Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show was held in Topeka on Saturday to raise money for a motorcyclist who was recently involved in a crash.

The second annual Summerfest Auto Show featured just about every type of classic or vintage car, truck, and motorcycle you could imagine.

The car show was held at Kickstart Saloon in north Topeka. A winner was crowned in each category and prizes were given out to the show favorite and best in show.

The organizer of the event, Jacob Farr, said he started the show to share his passion for automotives with the community.

”I’m very involved in the automotive community. And I wanted to find a way to involve my automotive interests and guide that back into the community somehow. So we came up with Summerfest auto show, and we donate the proceeds back to a worthy cause,” Farr said.

After the awards, the band Buck Creek performed for the crowd.

The car show raised nearly $1,000 which will be donated to a local motorcyclist.

