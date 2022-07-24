Purple & Black falls to Bleed Green, ending Wildcats TBT run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Jacob Pullen sank the Lone Star Legends on a buzzer beating three at time expired Friday night, that magic quickly ran out Saturday night.

The Purple & Black squared off against Bleed Green (North Texas Alumni) in the second round of the Wichita Regional and it was the Wildcats falling to the Eagles, 87-62.

Bleed Green outscored Purple & Black by 21 points in the second quarter which proved to be costly.

Pullen and Mike Mcguirl led Purple & Black with 18 points a piece and Thomas Gipson III had 17 points.

Brandon Jefferson for North Texas led all scorers with 21 points while Jordan Stevens provided 15 points.

