4-H King and Queen crowned at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair has a new 4-H King and Queen.

Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs were crowned winners in a ceremony Sunday afternoon during the fair. Elizabeth is with Auburn’s 4-H club while Daniel represents Indian Creek. The ceremony was emceed by 13NEWS’ Melissa Brunner.

The new Queen and King succeed 2021 royalty Anna Magill and Timothy Biggs. The runners up for this year’s fair were Kaitlin Jackson with Auburn 4-H and Austin Stahl with Indian Creek.

Contestants are nominated by their clubs, and submit an application with an essay before finishing with a speech and interview with a panel of judges.

Winners are selected for their leadership and involvement in 4-H and their community.

Elizabeth and Daniel will now spend the year promoting and representing 4-H and the Shawnee County Fair.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.