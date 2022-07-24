Advertisement

4-H King and Queen crowned at Shawnee County Fair

Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling were named 4-H King and Queen Sunday afternoon at the Shawnee...
Daniel Biggs and Elizabeth Poling were named 4-H King and Queen Sunday afternoon at the Shawnee County Fair.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair has a new 4-H King and Queen.

Elizabeth Poling and Daniel Biggs were crowned winners in a ceremony Sunday afternoon during the fair. Elizabeth is with Auburn’s 4-H club while Daniel represents Indian Creek. The ceremony was emceed by 13NEWS’ Melissa Brunner.

The new Queen and King succeed 2021 royalty Anna Magill and Timothy Biggs. The runners up for this year’s fair were Kaitlin Jackson with Auburn 4-H and Austin Stahl with Indian Creek.

Contestants are nominated by their clubs, and submit an application with an essay before finishing with a speech and interview with a panel of judges.

Winners are selected for their leadership and involvement in 4-H and their community.

Elizabeth and Daniel will now spend the year promoting and representing 4-H and the Shawnee County Fair.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
Thomas McNorton
Stabbing suspect arrested in Friday night incident

Latest News

Summerfest Auto Show
Second annual Summerfest Auto Show held in North Topeka
Purple & Black's TBT run is over
Purple & Black falls to Bleed Green, ending Wildcats TBT run
All-Area Fantasy Camp has KU players doing it for one reason
All-Area Fantasy Camp brings out best in KU basketball players
49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie for the first time since 2001
49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie