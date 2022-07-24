Advertisement

Missing Man with Dementia found safe

A man suffering from dementia has been found safe after going missing around 3:30 p.m. in the...
A man suffering from dementia has been found safe after going missing around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Polk, Saturday afternoon, after being last seen on foot.(TPD)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffering from dementia has been found safe after going missing around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Polk, Saturday afternoon, after being last seen on foot.

The Topeka Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old, Santos Ramon Turcios, who suffers from dementia.

At about 10:00 pm TPD released a statement saying Turcios has been found safe.

