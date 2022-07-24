Missing Man with Dementia found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffering from dementia has been found safe after going missing around 3:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Polk, Saturday afternoon, after being last seen on foot.

The Topeka Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old, Santos Ramon Turcios, who suffers from dementia.

At about 10:00 pm TPD released a statement saying Turcios has been found safe.

