CBS Sports: KU’s Self, assistant coach held off the road during recruiting period

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks and assistant head coach Kurtis Townsend were taken off the road for recruiting in July, according to a CBS Sports report.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander says the move was “self-imposed” by the University of Kansas.

“Self and Townsend were subject to self-imposed sanctions from Kansas that signal the first cooperative effort by the program as it continues a years-long battle with the NCAA stemming from the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball recruiting,” CBS Sports reports.

The report indicates that KU assistants Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case were recruiting throughout the summer and spring.

