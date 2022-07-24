Advertisement

All-Area Fantasy Camp brings out best in KU basketball players

KU players and campers at Frontenac High School
KU players and campers at Frontenac High School(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The All-Area Fantasy Camp at Frontenac High School is putting smiles on the faces of the Kansas men’s basketball team.

The three day camp featured kindergarten through second grade on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will have 3rd through 12th graders.

Kansas incoming freshman Gradey Dick says the young athletes went through a variety of drills but the two big things they focused on were communication and teamwork.

Incoming freshmen KJ Adams Jr., Cam Martin and other jayhawks were in attendance.

Dick and Adams Jr. say it’s all about making an impact for the younger generation.

“Just making it a fun camp so that these kids can really remember it and cherish these moments with us and that we can cherish these moments with them,” Dick said. “If I get that chance to inspire or motivate a kid to maybe be in my position when they’re older, I think that’s what it’s all about.”

“Really they’re having an impact on me just seeing their faces, smiling all the time,” Adams Jr. said. “It keeps me motivated to play harder and to just do what I do so, I think they really have more of an impact on me than I do on them.”

The camp ends Sunday and goes from nine a.m. until two p.m.

