49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl ends in a tie

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2001, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has ended in a tie.

Sedwick product Lance Hoffsommer put the West All-Stars on the board with a 20 yard touchdown to make it 7-0, the only touchdown in the half for both teams.

East All-Star Zack Sizemore would score late in the fourth quarter to them up 10-7. But with 15 seconds left in the game Dodge City’s Emmanuel Aguilar nailed a field goal to tie it at 10 and would be your final score. That tie is just the second in the history of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Cimarron’s Braxton Harrison was named the West’s MVP, and Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Blake Reeder was the East’s MVP.

