TPD investigating East Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in East Topeka.

TPD says officers responded to a stabbing just before 6 p.m. Friday in the area of NE Seward Ave. and Grattan St. They found the victim, an adult male, who was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life threatening.

Officers are still on scene investigating. TPD did not report any arrests.

