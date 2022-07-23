Advertisement

Topeka man taken to hospital after Nebraskan runs red light causing collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a man from Nebraska ran a red light and hit his vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, officials were called to the Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. intersection with reports of a crash.

When they arrived, officials said they found that Charles Enloe, 65, of Topeka, had been traveling southbound on Kansas Ave. in his 1989 Chevrolet and had passed through the intersection with a green light. However, Daniel Chrisp, 62, of Lincoln, Neb., was traveling westbound on Highway 24 in his 2012 Toyota Prius when he approached the red light and failed to stop, colliding with Enloe’s vehicle.

The crash log indicates that Chrisp walked away from the accident without injury while Enloe was sent to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Both drivers had been wearing a seatbelt.

