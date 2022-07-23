Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a K9 found him allegedly attempting to rob a local business early Saturday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Aaron T. Nelson, 44, of Topeka, has been arrested after a K9 found him hiding during an alleged burglary to a business in the 5200 block of SW Topeka Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Just before 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, the Sheriff’s Office said Dispatch was notified of an alarm sounding at a local business. When deputies arrived, they said they found a vehicle hidden between bags of mulch and the fence to the outdoor yard of the business. The metal fence had sustained damage which allowed Nelson to enter the business.

When more units arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and a K9 found Nelson in the yard of the business. Video surveillance had shown only one suspect on the property.

After further investigation, officials said Nelson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.