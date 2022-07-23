Topeka Chamber and Partnership roll out Chamber Blue health plan

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Is your Topeka small business nterested in obtaining health insurance for your business through Chamber Blue of Kansas? The Topeka Chamber and Greater Topeka Partnership encourage you to take the survey below before it’s too late! Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas and local chambers across the state have created Chamber Blue of Kansas to offer businesses access to health-insurance savings typically associated with large-group medical coverage.

Businesses must be members of their local chambers (in this case, the Greater Topeka Partnership) to enroll in Chamber Blue. While businesses of all sizes are encouraged to sign up, the plan promises to be particularly helpful for small businesses. To enroll later this year, your business must complete an online survey by Friday, August 18th. Completing the survey doesn’t automatically enroll you in the plan, but it formally indicates your business in interested in signing up. Take the survey below!

Business owners who are part of the Chamber and Partnership learn more about Chamber Blue, visit BCBSKS.com/ChamberBlueKS.

Questions about GTP membership may be directed to MemberRelations@TopekaPartnership.com.

