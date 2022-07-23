Advertisement

Stabbing suspect arrested in Friday night incident

Thomas McNorton, 29(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened Friday night around 6 PM in Topeka.

Police say Thomas McNorton has been booked on charges including aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and domestic battery.

Officers responded to the area of NE Seward and NE Grattan streets on reports of a male who had been stabbed. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

