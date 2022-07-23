Significant storm clean-up in Manhattan finished after more than a month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Clean-up from June’s storms finished up this week in the Little Apple after more than a month of work.

City crews wrapped up the ongoing cleanup effort stemming from the June 11 severe storm and tornado and the June 14 severe wind storm.

The City of Manhattan’s newsletter notes that the amount of debris was so significant that it took multiple work days in each region.

Employees worked 3,241 labor hours to haul more than 1,146 truck loads of debris. The trips took more than 3,000 gallons of diesel and 840 gallons of unleaded during a time of high fuel prices.

Crews will now turn their focus to street maintenance, pothole patching and other projects ahead of the start of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.