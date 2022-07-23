Advertisement

Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat

Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested an armed man Friday outside of a Topeka Walmart for criminal threat.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting a criminal threat investigation into Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, when deputies found him around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was hiding a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition under his clothes. He was taken into custody before entering the store. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for his home in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane.

According to the SNCO Dept. of Corrections, Eichelberger was booked for felony criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors

Latest News

KU Baseball adds transfer from UCF
Business owners should complete an online survey by August 18th.
Topeka Chamber and Partnership roll out Chamber Blue health plan
KU football practice
KU’s Mike Novitsky named to Rimington Trophy Watch List for 3rd straight year
Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge is now serving in the Westboro Mart. Right next door, Stone &...
Customers welcome as two businesses cut the ribbon on their new Westboro locations