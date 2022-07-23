Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested an armed man Friday outside of a Topeka Walmart for criminal threat.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting a criminal threat investigation into Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, when deputies found him around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was hiding a short-barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition under his clothes. He was taken into custody before entering the store. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for his home in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane.

According to the SNCO Dept. of Corrections, Eichelberger was booked for felony criminal threat; causing terror, evacuation or disruption.

