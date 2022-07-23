Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of 45th St. is planned to close for about two months tentatively starting on Tuesday for a mill and overlay project.

The City of Topeka says 45th St. is to tentatively close on Tuesday, July 26, between Mondview and Misty Harbor as Sunflower Paving completes a mill and overlay project with some full-depth patching.

During the project, the City said traffic will be flagged through the area to allow drivers to pass. However, when full-depth patching begins, traffic will be detoured along 37th St.

The City noted that a follow-up will be sent before the full-depth patching begins.

According to the City, the full-depth patching will take place directly in front of Berkshire Golf Club and Great Life Golf and Fitness, as well as a small section on Colley Creek Dr.

The City expects the project to be completed in full by Sept. 30.

