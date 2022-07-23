Saturday night forecast: Cold front edges closer for Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We did it again. We made 100-degrees today making this the 7th time this year and the 5th time this July. It’s also been windy today and will stay breezy through tonight. Temperatures overnight will stay warm near 80º. The cold front Sunday should become stationary along I-70 around midday with north winds behind the front. Therefore, areas south of I-70 can expect hot and humid conditions again while areas north of the interstate can expect cooler and wet weather later in the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 80º. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated shower/storms possible in the afternoon along and north of I-70. Winds becoming NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the morning along and north of I-70. Highs in the low 80s behind the front and low-mid 90s south of the front still. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain is less likely during the daytime Sunday and we should remain dry until after sunset. Scattered t widespread shower and storm activity is likely late Sunday into Monday morning. rainfall amounts with this round, mainly north of I-70, will range between 0.25″ and 0.75″ on average, but local amounts of an inch or higher are possible especially near the Nebraska border.

Warm and muggy weather will creep back north on Tuesday with highs briefly in the 90s again. There is a low chance for a shower or two Tuesday night and then another cold front arrives late in the day Wednesday proving for more rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday should e around 90º in the afternoon and will fall into the upper 60s overnight. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be excellent days with highs in the 80s and a few passing clouds.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

