Saturday forecast: Brutally hot and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a very hot week, this prolonged heat wave looks to peak today with lots of sunshine and triple-digit highs expected across most, if not all, of northeast Kansas. Heat index values may approach 108° during the afternoon, so be sure to stay hydrated. Winds will become strong out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures are forecast to remain quite warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. After midnight, isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in north-central Kansas with dry conditions expected elsewhere.

A cold front is on track to move across northeast Kansas tomorrow. Areas near and south of I-70 will still be hot with highs in the 90s. Farther north, temperatures may fall through the 80s during the day. While a few spotty showers and storms are possible, most places should stay dry until after sunset.

Chances for more widespread thunderstorms increase late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Severe weather is not anticipated, but locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Wet conditions could linger into early Monday, but much of the afternoon should be dry under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Monday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A brief return to warmer weather is possible on Tuesday, but many days next week should feature high temperatures near average for this time of year. There are multiple opportunities for showers and storms in the coming days, though most of the rain is currently expected to fall at night.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mainly sunny; very hot. High 103. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 79. Winds SW/N at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 92. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Low 68. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Monday: Isolated thunderstorms possible in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 82. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

