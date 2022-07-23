Osage Co. woman dubbed hero after saving life of woman in serious accident

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A local woman has been dubbed a hero after being credited with saving the life of a woman who had sustained serious injuries during a car accident in March.

On Thursday, July 21, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Wells presented Amanda Lockhart with a lifesaving award for her heroic actions during a March 25 wreck.

Around 7:10 p.m. on March 25, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office said Lockhart was traveling in her personal vehicle when she came across a serious accident on 268 Highway and Pomona Dam Rd. She parked her vehicle and started to check on the driver and passenger, Duane and Cyndi Shively, who were still in the vehicle when she had stopped.

The Sheriff’s Office said Duane was able to exit the vehicle, and it was then that Lockhart saw Cyndi had sustained serious injuries. She immediately, and without regard for her own safety, jumped into action to help Cyndi. She got into the vehicle and started to give medical aid while awaiting deputies, first responders, fire personnel and EMS to arrive.

Once officials arrived on the scene, they said Lockhart remained in the vehicle and continued to assist as they worked to get Cyndi out of the car.

Without Lockhart’s quick and selfless actions, the Sheriff’s Office said the outcome of the accident would most likely have been drastically different.

