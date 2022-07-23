Nearly 30 firefighters complete law enforcement training at KLETC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 30 International Association of Arson Investigators members will have the chance to become Certified Fire Investigators in the State of Kansas following the completion of a Basic Law Enforcement for Fire Investigators course.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says the Kansas chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators finished investigations training on Friday, July 22.

KLETC said the 80-hour course - Basic Law Enforcement for Fire Investigators - gave the members a basic overview of law enforcement rules, regulations and practices and was meant to give firefighters a better understanding of how law enforcement officers conduct investigations.

The Center noted that the 28 participants who completed the course will have the chance to become a Certified Fire Investigator through the Fire Marshal’s Office following completion of an additional 2-week course at the KLETC in November which covers basic fire investigation. It said this course will be open to certified law enforcement officers as well.

“This is an important partnership between KLETC and the IAAI”, said KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck. “Allowing law enforcement officers and firefighters to be better prepared to work together benefits not just the professions, but also the communities they serve.”

Eric Lawrence, Fire Investigator at the Office of the State Fire Marshal, said the IAAI has used KLETC facilities since 2018 and he could not be happier with the collaboration between the two organizations.

“The staff at KLETC has been incredibly accommodating to the firefighters during their time here,” Lawrence said. “They’ve really made the firefighters feel accepted.”

The KLETC serves as the central law enforcement training facility for the State of Kansas and as the headquarters for all law enforcement training in the state.

