KU’s Mike Novitsky named to Rimington Trophy Watch List for 3rd straight year

KU football practice
KU football practice
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Football redshirt senior center Mike Novitsky has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List for his third straight season, as announced Friday.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1 football. Novitsky started at center in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in the 2021 season, and was one of 40 centers nationally to be selected, one of six in the Big 12.

Of 799 total snaps played last season, Novitsky did not allow a single sack or commit a penalty. In his 2,302 career collegiate snaps, he has not allowed one sack.

PFF graded him out at 96% or better in pass blocking efficiency in all 12 of his games in 2021. He was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention following that season.

