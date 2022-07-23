KU Baseball adds transfer from UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Baseball has added Michael Brooks, a transfer from UCF, to its list of new commits.

Brooks spent his last two seasons at UCF, one of the schools set to join the Big 12 conference next year.

The Florida native started in 52 of 58 games played with the Knights in 2022, hitting .256 in 176 at bats. He finished the season ranked 5th on the team in RBI (37) and runs (40).

Coach Fitzgerald is continuing to beef up his roster with transfers ever since taking over for the Jayhawks in June.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.