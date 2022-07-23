K-State and Coach Mittie agree on extension through 2025-26

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State and head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie have agreed on an extension, keeping Coach Mittie in Manhattan through the 2025-26 season, the university announced on Friday.

In his eight seasons in Manhattan, he has led the Wildcats to four NCAA Tournament bids and an overall record of 145-110 (.569). With five more wins, Coach Mittie will become the third coach in program history to notch 150 victories for the Wildcats.

“I appreciate the continued confidence of our administration to lead this program,” said Coach Mittie. “We are fortunate to have such an outstanding staff and group of players to work with every day.”

In his tenure at K-State, he has coached 20 All-Big 12 selections, five All-Big 12 Defensive Team honorees, five Big 12 All-Freshmen Team members, and one AP All-American.

His ninth season in Manhattan is the 31st of his head coaching career, notching an overall record of 599-345 (.635).

“Under Coach Mittie’s leadership, we have achieved sustained success with six postseason berths while seeing the excitement level and support for K-State women’s basketball continue to grow,” said K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor. “He has done a tremendous job as head coach while being a great mentor for our student-athletes, and we look forward to continued success with him leading our women’s basketball program.”

Below are the salary and terms of Coach Mittie’s contract.

2022-23: $645,000

2023-24: $670,000

2024-25: $700,000

2025-26: $730,00

Added bonuses:

- Postseason WNIT bid: 2%

- NCAA Tournament bid: 8%

- Top 3 seed in Big 12 Tournament: 12%

- Reach Sweet 16 OR win Big 12 Championship (regular season or tournament): 16%

- Elite Eight: 20%

- Final Four: 24%

- Top 10 ranking in AP or USA Today final poll: 28% or...

- Win NCAA Tournament National Championship: 32%

- $25,000 if he is the Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year

- $50,000 if he is selected by WBCA and/or AP as the WBB National Coach of the Year

