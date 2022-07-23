Advertisement

Free hygiene bags, haircuts, immunizations available at Back to School Bash

FILE - Back to School
FILE - Back to School(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available.

For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.

According to the Salvation Army, the items will help ensure students get the new year started off on the right foot. In addition to personal hygiene bags, it said students can also receive haircuts, immunizations and other school supplies items at its Back to School Bash.

The Salvation Army indicated that the Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St. Students will have the chance to get a personal hygiene bag - including socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and deodorant. It said Silverbacks will be on site for those in need of sports bras.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Captain Cristian Lopez said, “This is our sixth year for the Back-to-School Bash and we see it continuing to make a positive impact going forward.”

The Salvation Army said other partners on site will provide immunizations, haircuts, pizza and watermelon for free.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen pleads guilty to murder of friend’s mother

Latest News

Aaron Nelson
Topeka man arrested after K9 finds him allegedly attempting to rob business
FILE
Topeka man taken to hospital after Nebraskan runs red light causing collision
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
FILE - Nathan Thompson, 44, of Salina
Body found in Ellsworth Co. confirmed to be Salina man missing for weeks