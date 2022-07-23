Free hygiene bags, haircuts, immunizations available at Back to School Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army’s Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with free hygiene bags, haircuts and immunizations available.

For the sixth year in a row, The Salvation Army of Topeka says it will ensure students receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Through a generous donation from BNSF Railway, students will get a set of personal hygiene items.

According to the Salvation Army, the items will help ensure students get the new year started off on the right foot. In addition to personal hygiene bags, it said students can also receive haircuts, immunizations and other school supplies items at its Back to School Bash.

The Salvation Army indicated that the Back to School Bash will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St. Students will have the chance to get a personal hygiene bag - including socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and deodorant. It said Silverbacks will be on site for those in need of sports bras.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Captain Cristian Lopez said, “This is our sixth year for the Back-to-School Bash and we see it continuing to make a positive impact going forward.”

The Salvation Army said other partners on site will provide immunizations, haircuts, pizza and watermelon for free.

