Estonian students begin door-to-door book sales in Emporia

FILE - Courtesy: KNOE
FILE - Courtesy: KNOE(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.

Currently, LCECC said there is no way to opt-out of having the students visit homes. However, if a resident does not wish to speak to them it said to simply not answer the door.

LCECC noted that if there is a concern with how the students are interacting, or if they become hostile, residents should call 620-343-4225 immediately.

