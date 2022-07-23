Advertisement

Customers welcome as two businesses cut the ribbon on their new Westboro locations

Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge is now serving in the Westboro Mart. Right next door, Stone & Story Real Estate also cut the ribbon on its space.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new businesses are ready for customers in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood.

Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge is now serving in the Westboro Mart at 3115 SW Huntoon St. Ownership says they just wanted to give people a quiet, relaxed spot to hang out in the area.

“We just wanted to have a neighborhood feel,” Salut partner Marc Sonderegger said. “We wanted it to be a quiet, relaxed spot where people felt comfortable to have conversations and just enjoy themselves.”

Right next door, Stone & Story Real Estate cut the ribbon on its space. While they’re ready to help Topekans find their new home, they actually serve clients all the way from Kansas City to Salina.

