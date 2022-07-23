Bucket calf show kicks off at Shawnee County Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A super-heated day two of the Shawnee County Fair kicked off at Stormont Vail Event Center, with a dog show, a mad science show, watermelon feed and a bucket calf and beef cattle show.

The bucket calf show features a number of contestants and one of this year’s winners says he worked hard to earn the top spot.

Showman, Samuel Hogan says “Every single day I would come out and wash them and walk them. So this one, the black one, her name is Puff and she is Freemartin. Her name is Coco. I really like her but, I like this one better, the main reason why is because she has some furry cheeks and I like snuggling with both of them”.

Saturdays schedule is loaded with fun.

Just a few things to expect are the hot pickle eating contest, the pancake feed, livestock sale and dairy goat show...

Courtney Davis with the 4H Club says “,It’s not so much the behavior in the barn, it’s can you control your goat. So the kid is judged on can he control his goats, can he look at the judge, can he walk backwards and look at the judge without looking at the goat and without falling also how well they know their animals. A lot of that is how well do they know their animals and what kind of a relationship do they have with their animals”.

It doesn’t look like triple degree temperatures will be keeping people away this year..

“It’s very toasty, lots of fans but please come out to the dairy show competition tomorrow morning Saturday at 8:30 in the morning it will be cool, no sweating involved and you’ll have a good time,” says Davis.

