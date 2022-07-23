Boil Water Advisory issued for City of Ozawkie

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in the City of Ozawkie will need to boil their tap water before use for the foreseeable future.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Ozawkie public water supply system in Jefferson County.

KDHE said customers should take the following steps before consuming water until further notice:

Boil water for 1 minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If tap water appears dirty, flush the waterlines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by putting them in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water for at least one minute.

Water used for bathing does not usually need to be boiled, however, children should be supervised as necessary. Those with cuts or severe rashes should talk to their doctor.

KDHE noted the advisory was put into effect on July 23 and will remain so until the conditions which put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. It said it issued the advisory because of a line break which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. It said failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issues the boil water advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity that can issue the rescind order after tests are done at a certified lab.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.