Body found in Ellsworth Co. confirmed to be Salina man missing for weeks

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following dental record inspections, the body found in rural Ellsworth County has been confirmed to be that of Nathan Thompson who has been missing since early June. The missing persons case has now been reclassified as a homicide.

On Friday, July 22, the Salina Police Department says a forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who has been missing for more than a month, and the remains of a body recently found in Ellsworth County.

On Tuesday, the Ellsworth Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural area of the county with reports of a body found in a field. SPD noted that the human remains were located and found to be in an extreme state of decomposition.

On Thursday, SPD said an autopsy was performed and the medical examiner had found the death to be the result of a homicide.

SPD said on Friday that the odontologist confirmed the body found in Ellsworth Co. is Thompson’s. His next of kin has been notified and the case has been reclassified as a homicide.

Thompson had been reported missing since early June after the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at 1635 Elgin Dr. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters said they found no one had been home at the time of the fire and had classified the blaze as arson.

SPD said neighbors reported that Thompson, who had been living in the trailer, had not been seen for about a week. His family members said they had not spoken to him in at least seven days before the fire and were unaware of where he could be.

The Department also noted that Thompson failed to appear for a scheduled Salina Municipal Court hearing on June 14.

At the time of the fire, the Police Department said it was given information that foul play could have been involved in Thompson’s disappearance.

Later in the investigation, SPD indicated that a Chevrolet Express van had possibly been used in Thompson’s disappearance and that the van is now in its possession.

Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson. (KWCH)

If anyone has had contact with Thompson since June 1, has information about his disappearance or information about the fire on Elgin, or if they have information about the van and its driver, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

