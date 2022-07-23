Advertisement

Body found in Ellsworth Co. confirmed to be Salina man missing for weeks

Case reclassified as homicide
FILE - Nathan Thompson, 44, of Salina
FILE - Nathan Thompson, 44, of Salina(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following dental record inspections, the body found in rural Ellsworth County has been confirmed to be that of Nathan Thompson who has been missing since early June. The missing persons case has now been reclassified as a homicide.

On Friday, July 22, the Salina Police Department says a forensic odontologist was able to compare the dental records of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who has been missing for more than a month, and the remains of a body recently found in Ellsworth County.

On Tuesday, the Ellsworth Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to a rural area of the county with reports of a body found in a field. SPD noted that the human remains were located and found to be in an extreme state of decomposition.

On Thursday, SPD said an autopsy was performed and the medical examiner had found the death to be the result of a homicide.

SPD said on Friday that the odontologist confirmed the body found in Ellsworth Co. is Thompson’s. His next of kin has been notified and the case has been reclassified as a homicide.

Thompson had been reported missing since early June after the Salina Fire Department responded to a trailer fire at 1635 Elgin Dr. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters said they found no one had been home at the time of the fire and had classified the blaze as arson.

SPD said neighbors reported that Thompson, who had been living in the trailer, had not been seen for about a week. His family members said they had not spoken to him in at least seven days before the fire and were unaware of where he could be.

The Department also noted that Thompson failed to appear for a scheduled Salina Municipal Court hearing on June 14.

At the time of the fire, the Police Department said it was given information that foul play could have been involved in Thompson’s disappearance.

Later in the investigation, SPD indicated that a Chevrolet Express van had possibly been used in Thompson’s disappearance and that the van is now in its possession.

Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.
Police have identified a body found in rural Ellsworth County as Nathan Philip Thompson.(KWCH)

If anyone has had contact with Thompson since June 1, has information about his disappearance or information about the fire on Elgin, or if they have information about the van and its driver, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Interim Wichita Police Chief Lemuel Moore.
3 officers gone, 3 suspended after text message investigation
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Dahlkesteire Eichelberger
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat
Amadeus Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult in the death of his friend's mother
Topeka teen pleads guilty to murder of friend’s mother

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man taken to hospital after Nebraskan runs red light causing collision
45th St. in Topeka is to close on July 26 between Moundview and Misty Harbor for a mill and...
Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project
FILE - Firefighter
Nearly 30 firefighters complete law enforcement training at KLETC
FILE - Approximately $10 million worth of damage was reported in Manhattan, Kan., after a wave...
Significant storm clean-up in Manhattan finished after more than a month