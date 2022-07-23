Bel Aire residents blame heat after hundreds of fish die in neighborhood pond

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat may be killing thousands of fish in south-central Kansas. Dead fish have washed ashore multiple times this month at Cheney Lake. Now, residents in Bel Aire Heights are pulling large dead fish from their neighborhood pond.

“The sad thing is you’re walking around with a net, picking up fish and putting them in bags and you know it’s just, it’s really heartbreaking to see,” said James Schmidt, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors James Schmit and Jack Koelling said when you walk down the sidewalk, it’s littered with fish. Now, they’ve installed a pump and air compressor to help the remaining fish in the pond.

“Trying to create a fountain and the water moving adds oxygen to the pond and it also gives motion too,” said Koelling, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Along with the stretch of 100-degree days, Schmidt said he’s been in contact with two pond experts and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to find out if blue-green algae is also a factor.

Neither he nor Koelling believes foul play is involved.

“We’ve got great neighbors around here and stuff,” said Schmidt. “I don’t think anybody would do anything to the pond. So, we’re thinking it just got too hot.”

