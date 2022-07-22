Volunteers needed for new Carbondale cat neuter program

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers are needed for a new cat trap, neuter, and release program brought to the city by CPD and Helping Hands Humane Society.

The Carbondale Police Department says it has partnered with local cat rescuers and staff at Helping Hands Community Clinic to bring a Trap, Neuter, Release program to the city. However, it is still in need of volunteers.

CPD said if residents are interested in helping with the TNR program, making a donation or offering a safe area to trap cats, they should contact the Department at 785-836-7377.

The Department also said anyone in need of low-cost vaccinations or spay/neuter services for their cats or dogs should contact the HHHS Community Clinic.

