Veteran surprised with van and wheelchair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Army veteran Arthur Bailey was very excited after being surprised Thursday with a brand new handicap-accessible van.

Along with his new electric wheelchair, Bailey says his new ride allows him to maintain some independence.

”I have cancer appointments, I have VA appointments. This will help me get there without having to wait on my daughter to come and get me, and I’ll go to the store to get my own groceries,” Bailey said.

Arthur’s new van was provided through Cars 4 Heroes, who has helped bring vehicles to veterans in need for 27 years.

