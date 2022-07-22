Two men report sexual battery by third in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men reported that a third had committed sexual crimes against them on Thursday.

The Riley County Police Department says around 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, officers filed a report for sexual battery in the City of Manhattan.

Officers said two 19-year-old men reported that a 32-year-old male known to them committed the crime.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no more information will be released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.