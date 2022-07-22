Advertisement

Two men report sexual battery by third in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men reported that a third had committed sexual crimes against them on Thursday.

The Riley County Police Department says around 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, officers filed a report for sexual battery in the City of Manhattan.

Officers said two 19-year-old men reported that a 32-year-old male known to them committed the crime.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no more information will be released.

