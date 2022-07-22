Topeka teen pleads guilty to murder of friend’s mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, a Topeka teen, pleaded guilty to the murder of Hester Workman, his friend’s mother, on Friday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, July 22, Amadeus Ballou-Meyer pleaded guilty to premeditated intentional first-degree murder in front of the Shawnee Co. District Court.

DA Kagay said his office will seek the Hard 50 sentence - 50 years in prison before the possibility of parole.

The Topeka teen is accused of killing Hester Workman, one of his friends’ mothers.

On April 24, 2021, the Topeka Police Department was called to 2843 SW James St. with reports from one of the residents of the home that his mother had died. When officers arrived, they found Workman’s body in the attached garage. The caller had been found to be her 16-year-old son who had found her when he and a friend arrived home.

Court records indicate that Workman suffered severe trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ballou-Meyer was bound over for trial in March. He was originally charged with:

Murder in the first degree, premeditated

Murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated battery

Interference with law enforcement

Theft

In 2021, Kagay said that Ballou-Meyer would be tried as an adult.

A sentencing hearing for Ballou-Meyer has been set for Oct. 12.

