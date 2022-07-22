Topeka Police look to speak with man in connection to Saturday homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking to speak with a man who may be connected to a Saturday homicide.

The Topeka Police Department says officials are searching for Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35, of Topeka, as they would like to speak to him about a recent homicide in the Capital City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, TPD said officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim who had suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts or the crime should call Detective Sherer at 785-368-9423 or TPD at 785-368-9551. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

