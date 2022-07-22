Silver Lake Police open multi-state investigation after mail fraud reported

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have opened a multi-state investigation after one resident reported alleged mail fraud.

The Silver Lake Police Department says it is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Monroe Township New Jersey Police Department to solve a U.S. mail fraud case.

SLPD said the case involves victims from at least four states - including one from the Silver Lake area.

If anyone has been a victim of mail fraud or identity theft, they should contact their local law enforcement officials immediately.

