Advertisement

Silver Lake Police open multi-state investigation after mail fraud reported

FILE - (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)(Allen Breed | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have opened a multi-state investigation after one resident reported alleged mail fraud.

The Silver Lake Police Department says it is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Monroe Township New Jersey Police Department to solve a U.S. mail fraud case.

SLPD said the case involves victims from at least four states - including one from the Silver Lake area.

If anyone has been a victim of mail fraud or identity theft, they should contact their local law enforcement officials immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Christopher Hahn
Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats
FILE
Officials search for culprit of Junction City Rodeo parking lot hit and run
Brooks Liquor in Salina.
Salina Police search for Brook’s Liquor masked robber