SILVER ALERT: Topeka man with medical conditions last seen Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued after a 71-year-old from Topeka with medical conditions was last seen on Thursday night. Officials are concerned due to the extreme heat.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Silver Alert office has been issued for Thomas E Rooks, 71, of Topeka, after he was last seen in the southeast part of the county late Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Rooks left his home in SE Shawnee Co. late Thursday night, July 21, and has not been seen since. He stands at around 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Rooks was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, Kansas State University pajama pants and black Brooks tennis shoes. He was driving a gold 2018 Ford Escape with Kansas license plate 703-PGM.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Rooks suffers from several medical conditions that require medication. Due tot he conditions and excessive heat, Rooks is considered an at-risk adult.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rooks, they should contact Detective Ryan Myers at 785-251-2662 or the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 immediately.

