Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Topeka man with medical conditions last seen Thursday night

Officials concerned due to extreme heat
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued after a 71-year-old from Topeka with medical conditions was last seen on Thursday night. Officials are concerned due to the extreme heat.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office says a Silver Alert office has been issued for Thomas E Rooks, 71, of Topeka, after he was last seen in the southeast part of the county late Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Rooks left his home in SE Shawnee Co. late Thursday night, July 21, and has not been seen since. He stands at around 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Rooks was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, Kansas State University pajama pants and black Brooks tennis shoes. He was driving a gold 2018 Ford Escape with Kansas license plate 703-PGM.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Rooks suffers from several medical conditions that require medication. Due tot he conditions and excessive heat, Rooks is considered an at-risk adult.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rooks, they should contact Detective Ryan Myers at 785-251-2662 or the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Riley Co. Police say 8-year-old C'Sylvia has been missing since 6 a.m. Friday (7/22) morning.
MISSING: RCPD searches for 8-year-old last seen early Friday morning
Christopher Hahn
Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats
Emporia shooting
One injured in Emporia shooting
Thomas Rooks
SILVER ALERT: Topeka man with medical conditions last seen Thursday night
TPD officer-involved shooting
DA’s office awaits forensic reports for fatal TPD officer-involved shooting