Semi-truck fire closes westbound I-70 near Lawrence

Drivers urged to exit near Tonganoxie, Eudora
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been urged to exit the interstate near Tonganoxie and Eudora after a semi-truck fire on I-70 and closed the westbound lanes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive indicates that westbound I-70 has been closed between mile marker 212 and Highway 32 near Lawrence.

According to the KanDrive alert, the road has been closed due to a traffic accident. It said all westbound lanes have been blocked after a semi-truck caught fire at mile marker 207.4.

KanDrive urged drivers to exit at or before the Tonganoxie/Eudora exit to avoid the closure.

