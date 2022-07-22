Advertisement

Salina Police search for Brook’s Liquor masked robber

Brooks Liquor in Salina.
Brooks Liquor in Salina.(City of Salina)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the search for a masked robber who stole the money made at Brook’s Liquor on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Salina Police Department says officers were called to Brook’s Liquor at 1845 S 9th St. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported that as they closed the business and held the money made that day, a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a type of stocking over his face ran into the store. The man allegedly grabbed the money and knocked the employee to the ground as he ran out of the store.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)
Silver Lake Police open multi-state investigation after mail fraud reported
Derek Frakes (top left), Kimberly Wagner (top center), Steven Schler (top right), Morton Alfrey...
Brown Co. raid lands 5 from Hiawatha, 1 from Topeka behind bars
Christopher Hahn
Arrest just reported to RCPD months after Topeka man jailed for threats
FILE
Officials search for culprit of Junction City Rodeo parking lot hit and run