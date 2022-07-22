Salina Police search for Brook’s Liquor masked robber

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are on the search for a masked robber who stole the money made at Brook’s Liquor on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the Salina Police Department says officers were called to Brook’s Liquor at 1845 S 9th St. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said an employee reported that as they closed the business and held the money made that day, a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a type of stocking over his face ran into the store. The man allegedly grabbed the money and knocked the employee to the ground as he ran out of the store.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.