Officials search for culprit of Junction City Rodeo parking lot hit and run

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. officials are searching for the culprit of a hit and run in the parking lot of the Junction City Rodeo.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, deputies were called to a crash at 1025 S Spring Valley Rd.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Kelly Cook’s 2015 Chevy Colorado which was parked in a parking lot, was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is being investigated as a hit and run.

