Oakland Pool to reopen after further vandalism causes closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Oakland Pool will reopen on Saturday after yet another round of vandalism begged its closure.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Oakland Pool will reopen at noon on Saturday, July 23, following another recent round of vandalism.

Parks staff said vandalism included broken glass getting in the pool, which required crews to drain and clean the pool once again. Staff started to refill the pool Wednesday afternoon and was completed Friday morning.

SCP+R noted that chemicals will balance in the pool on Friday so that it can resume normal operations from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to the 57-year-old pool’s aluminum tank design, Parks and Rec. said there is no drain so water is required to be pumped out to drain the pool. It noted the pool is refilled with a 2-inch pipe so it does take quite some time to refill.

The Oakland Pool was the only pool to open late in Shawnee Co. this summer after vandalism and winter storms delayed the opening. In June, the Department noted that bathroom sinks had been thrown in the pool and graffiti had plastered the pool.

A winter storm also cut power to the park earlier in the year. A new transformer was ordered to fix the issue, however, supply chain issues delayed its arrival in the Capital City which in turn delayed the repairs and opening of the pool.

