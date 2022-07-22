Advertisement

MISSING: RCPD searches for 8-year-old last seen early Friday morning

Riley Co. Police say 8-year-old C'Sylvia has been missing since 6 a.m. Friday (7/22) morning.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen early this morning.

The Riley County Police Department says officials are looking for 8-year-old C’Sylvia who was last seen around 6 a.m. on Friday, July 22, in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl.

RCPD said C’Sylvia stands at 4-feet-6-inches tall, has curly brown hair and was last seen with a blue backpack.

If anyone has information about C’Sylvia’s whereabouts they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 immediately.

