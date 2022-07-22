Advertisement

Manhattan man missing 1980 moped following Thursday morning theft

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is missing his 1980 moped after it was stolen on Thursday morning.

The Riley County Police Department says around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, officers were called to the 1100 block of Vattier St. with reports of a theft.

When officers arrived, they said a 22-year-old man reported another 30-year-old male suspect stole his white 1980 Honda Express moped.

RCPD noted the theft cost the man about $800.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

