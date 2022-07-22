Local organization to discuss redlining and its hand in shaping Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters will host a discussion about redlining - the discriminatory practice which has had a hand in shaping the Topeka community.

The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County says at noon on Aug. 2, its Tuesday Topics meeting will feature Donna Rae Pearson and a discussion on redlining.

The League noted that Pearson will discuss how redlining helped shape the Topeka community and surrounding areas.

According to the League, redlining is a discriminatory practice that denies loans or services to certain areas in a community - often due to racial characteristics.

The League said Pearson is a research and public historian who participates in the Humanities Kansas speakers bureau. She is the historian librarian at the Topeka-Shawnee Co. Public Library and has conducted statewide focus groups in the Black community for the Kansas State Historical Society as part of its Engaging Communities Project. She is also active throughout the Topeka community.

The League said it is a non-partisan political organization that moves to empower residents to actively participate in government at the local, state and national levels. It said both men and women are welcome to participate in its volunteer activities.

The meeting is free to attend and will be held via Zoom. For the Zoom link and instructions, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.