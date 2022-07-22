Advertisement

Local organization to discuss redlining and its hand in shaping Topeka

FILE
FILE(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters will host a discussion about redlining - the discriminatory practice which has had a hand in shaping the Topeka community.

The League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County says at noon on Aug. 2, its Tuesday Topics meeting will feature Donna Rae Pearson and a discussion on redlining.

The League noted that Pearson will discuss how redlining helped shape the Topeka community and surrounding areas.

According to the League, redlining is a discriminatory practice that denies loans or services to certain areas in a community - often due to racial characteristics.

The League said Pearson is a research and public historian who participates in the Humanities Kansas speakers bureau. She is the historian librarian at the Topeka-Shawnee Co. Public Library and has conducted statewide focus groups in the Black community for the Kansas State Historical Society as part of its Engaging Communities Project. She is also active throughout the Topeka community.

The League said it is a non-partisan political organization that moves to empower residents to actively participate in government at the local, state and national levels. It said both men and women are welcome to participate in its volunteer activities.

The meeting is free to attend and will be held via Zoom. For the Zoom link and instructions, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples
Dominic Romano Gale Clark
Man arrested for 2 Shawnee Co. chases in stolen vehicle with minors
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Kathy Smythe, left, of Mad Science Greater Kansas City, presents a program on the effects of...
Children treated to ‘Mad Science’ program Friday at Shawnee County Fair
FILE
Belleville Police recover stolen items in several cases, suspect identified
Emmanuel Walker
Topeka Police look to speak with man in connection to Saturday homicide
Riley Co. Police say 8-year-old C'Sylvia has been missing since 6 a.m. Friday (7/22) morning.
RCPD finds missing 8-year-old